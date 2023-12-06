Home / India News / Garba of Gujarat included in Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Garba of Gujarat included in Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

This inscription underscores Garba's pivotal role as a unifying force that fosters social and gender inclusivity

Large number of devotees participate in Garba dance to appease Goddess Durga during Navratri festival (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced here on Wednesday.

India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The age-old tradition of devotion to Goddess Mother in the form of Garba is alive and growing. Garba which has become the identity of Gujarat has been approved by UNESCO under its intangible cultural heritage list, Patel said in a post on X.

This is a moment of pride for Gujaratis spread all over the world. This is a result of importance being given to the heritage of the country under prime minister Narendra Modi's leadership and such heritage being taken to the world. Congratulations to the people of Gujarat, Patel further said.

The inclusion was made under the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which began in Kasane, Botswana, on Tuesday.

Garba of Gujarat is the 15th ICH element from India to join this list. This inscription underscores Garba's pivotal role as a unifying force that fosters social and gender inclusivity. Garba as a dance form is entrenched deeply in ritualistic and devotional roots, involving people from all walks of life and it continues to thrive as a vibrant living tradition bringing communities together, an official release said.

Garba is a "ritualistic and devotional dance" that is performed on the occasion of the festival of Navratri which is dedicated to the worship of the feminine energy or 'Shakti', the UNESCO website said.

The dance takes place around a perforated earthenware pot lit with an oil lamp, or an image of the mother goddess Amba. The dancers move around the centre in a counter-clockwise circle, using simple movements while singing and clapping their hands in unison, it further said.

Starting with slow circular movements, the tempo slowly builds up to a frenzied whirling. The practitioners and bearers of Garba are broad and inclusive, from the dancers to the musicians, social groups, craftspeople and religious figures involved in the festivities and preparations, it said.

Garba fosters social equality by diluting socio-economic, gender and religious structures. It continues to be inclusive of diverse and marginalized communities, thus strengthening social bonds, it said.

Traditions or cultural phenomena from India such as Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela and Durga Puja have already been recognised by the UNESCO list.

Also Read

41 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2023: All you need to know

Understanding UNESCO World Heritage List, selection and global impact

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

What is World Heritage Week? Here's all you need to know about the week

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

J-K Reorganisation, Reservation (Amendment) Bills passed in Lok Sabha

16 countries onboard to be partners for Vibrant Gujarat event: Officials

Bihar govt to provide up to Rs 1.25 lakh, 75% tax relief to promote EVs

Telangana elections 2023: 82 of 119 winning candidates have criminal cases

J-K bills to give justice to those deprived of rights for 70 years: Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GujaratUNESCO

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story