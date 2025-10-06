Social media celebrations after bail not grounds for cancellation: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that uploading celebratory videos or social media posts after release on bail cannot, by itself, be a ground for cancellation unless it is shown that the content amounts to a specific threat or act of intimidation against the complainant.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja observed while dismissing a petition filed by complainant Zafeer Alam seeking cancellation of bail granted to Manish, accused in a case under Sections 436, 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

The complainant alleged that Manish and his associates had violated bail conditions by creating fear in the neighbourhood, brandishing weapons, and issuing indirect threats on social media. It was also claimed that a co-accused was seen outside the complainant's residence on June 12, 2025.