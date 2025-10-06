Social media celebrations after bail not grounds for cancellation: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that uploading celebratory videos or social media posts after release on bail cannot, by itself, be a ground for cancellation unless it is shown that the content amounts to a specific threat or act of intimidation against the complainant.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja observed while dismissing a petition filed by complainant Zafeer Alam seeking cancellation of bail granted to Manish, accused in a case under Sections 436, 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.
The complainant alleged that Manish and his associates had violated bail conditions by creating fear in the neighbourhood, brandishing weapons, and issuing indirect threats on social media. It was also claimed that a co-accused was seen outside the complainant's residence on June 12, 2025.
Rejecting the plea, the court stated that mere celebration of bail through videos or status messages could not be considered intimidation in the absence of clear evidence.
"Some screenshots have been placed on record, but it is not visible from them that they were posted with a view to intimidating the complainant," the order noted.
The court further underlined that cancellation of bail requires "very cogent and overwhelming circumstances," such as interference with justice or abuse of liberty.
Since no police complaint had been filed about threats after bail was granted, the allegations remained unsubstantiated. Finding no material to justify cancellation, the High Court recently dismissed the petition.
