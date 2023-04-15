Home / India News / Gehlot filling Cong coffers with money, Pilot's turn will not come: Shah

Gehlot filling Cong coffers with money, Pilot's turn will not come: Shah

Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union home minister Amit Shah claimed the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot

Bharatpur (Raj)
Gehlot filling Cong coffers with money, Pilot's turn will not come: Shah

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as his contribution is higher in filling its coffers with the "corruption" money from the state.

"Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot's contribution is higher," Shah said while addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur.

Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government an "'adda' (hub) of corruption and has looted the state. This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress party, the BJP leader alleged.

On the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Shah alleged that the Congress government did not present proper arguments in the high court due to vote bank politics.

The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims, he alleged.

He that it is "a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for 'dange' (riots), 'durvyavhar' (ill-treatment) with women and 'Dalit' atrocities.

People "will vote out the government in elections, Shah said and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government with a 2/3 majority in assembly elections and will again win all 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

He said that the BJP will go to elections on the basis of the work of the Modi government, the party ideology and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Rajasthan. People are fed up, he claimed.

Topics :Amit ShahAshok GehlotCongressRajasthan governmentSachin Pilot

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg

Gehlot vs Pilot: Groups fight for dominance in Bharat Jodo Yatra hoardings

Centre scared of our party, preparing to arrest Kejriwal, alleges AAP

12 killed, 28 injured as bus plunges into gorge on Mumbai-Pune highway

If court convicts you?: Rijiju after Kejriwal vows to file case against CBI

Nitish Kumar backs Kejriwal over CBI summon, says people respect him

Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story