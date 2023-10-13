Global leaders voice terrorism concerns at P20, applaud PM Modi's remarks

Several global leaders raised concerns over the issue of terrorism globally and affirmed that all the countries need to come together to fight this menace.

The leader also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the P20 Summit, where he emphasised the issue and recalled the terror incidents against India.

Speaking to ANI, Russian Member of Parliament, Pyotr Tolstoy said, "It is a big problem for all the world. I think the parliaments of the world need to have a strong declaration against terrorism...It's very important for millions of millions of citizens".

The Secretary General of Nigeria, Saleh Abubakar also voiced against terrorism, calling it a 'global issue' and said that all countries need to work for achieving peace.

"The issue of terrorism is a global issue. It is something for which the whole world should come out and find a solution. The way he (PM Modi) is taking it with this motto --One Earth, One Family, One Future-- if all leaders come together and say that we are all one and we need to work together as a family, then all this will be stopped," Abubakar said.

He added, "The world cannot move as a family unless there is peace...Everything is centred around peace, and that is what we all should work on...This is a great achievement (Women's Reservation Bill)."

Earlier, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had also applauded PM Modi's address and said it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure peace in the world.

"World terrorism is a big challenge for us, all of us have to find a solution for it so that peace can be restored in the world...PM Modi has clearly said that it's the responsibility of all to ensure peace in the world...Our slogan that has been accepted by all countries at the international level was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'...so, it's a family. If anybody in a family gets hurt, it's the responsibility of all to find a solution," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, during his P20 address invoked the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament and said that India has been facing and battling cross-border terrorism for many years.

Giving the keynote address, PM Modi said, "India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Terrorists have taken the lives of thousands of our people. Nearly 20 years ago, the old Parliament building, which is near the old one, came under attack by terrorists. You will be shocked to know that Parliament was in session at the time of the attack".

"Whatever be the cause or motivations, terrorism is against humanity. We will have to fight terrorism. Also, it is disheartening to see that there is no consensus among countries on the language and definition of terrorism. Terrorists are taking advantage of this," he added.

While the G20 member countries attended the event, Canada was conspicuous by its absence at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at a press briefing, informed that apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organizations will participate in the P20 Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretary Generals, including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.

Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.