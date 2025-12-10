Who are the Luthra brothers behind Goa's nightclub where 25 people died?

Days after a massive fire in Goa’s ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub , which claimed 25 lives, attention has turned to the club’s owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, and to documents cited in an NDTV report that flagged alleged illegal construction and multiple notices against the establishment.

On December 6, a fire ripped through the nightclub in Goa’s Arpora, killing at least 20 staff members and five tourists.

According to the NDTV report, the lives could have been saved if action had been taken on one of the notices, including at least one demolition notice, against the establishment.

Who are the Luthra brothers?

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the two men behind Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa’s Arpora, have been on the run ever since 25 people lost their lives in the tragic incident. According to a report in The Times of India, the Luthra brothers entered the hospitality industry nearly a decade ago in Delhi’s Hudson Lane area with Mama’s Buoi, a casual hangout spot that quickly became a students’ favourite.

Their big breakthrough was with Romeo Lane in Delhi’s Civil Lines, which later expanded to Goa’s Vagator as tourism jumped following the lull period in the Coronavirus pandemic. Romeo Lane in Vagator quickly turned into a popular hotspot, drawing crowds with its sea-view location, fire performances and high-voltage Bollywood nights. The venue’s large format and big-show vibe, paired with a distinctly Indian playlist, helped it carve a niche in Goa’s packed nightlife scene. The brand was then quickly expanded in several cities, including Dehradun, Indore, Nagpur, and Agra. They later expanded to more than 25 outlets across India and also entered Dubai. Reports said nearly two dozen more locations were under development.

ALSO READ | Goa police detain nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta over fire that killed 25 Within the company, Gaurav, an engineer, handled accounts and oversaw the day-to-day running of GS Foods Studio Pvt Ltd. Saurabh, who calls himself a “gold medallist engineer”, served as the brand’s more visible face, driving its expansion and creative direction. What did the documents show about the club’s construction and notices? Citing documents, the NDTV report stated that the first concern about the club was raised in December 2023, when a complaint was registered with the Arpora panchayat. According to the complaint, the club was constructed illegally on salt pans, and sewage was directly discharged into the river, leading to the sea. It further added that an unstable discotheque, which was likely to cave in, was built on a water body, and that allowing the club to operate could further put lives at risk.

Taking immediate action against the nightclub, the Arpora panchayat scheduled a site inspection in January 2024, which was conducted a fortnight later and confirmed that illegal structures were established. In February, a show-cause notice was issued, and in March 2024, a resolution was passed to demolish several structures, without which the club could not operate. The owners were given 15 days to comply with the demolition notice served to them. According to the notice, “You have failed to produce any documentary evidence proving the legality of said unauthorised construction of shops, restaurant, 6 nos of structures & 2 nos of platform in the alleged salt pan… and hence the said construction to be treated as illegal. All the documents… were placed before the panchayat body meeting held on 13/03/2024, and it was resolved to issue a demolition order.”

Further, the officials said that the owners did not produce any legal documents and filed an appeal, thereby delaying the demolition; however, the club was still operational and was attracting large crowds. Two other show-cause notices were issued to the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, one of which was in June 2024, after the Mamlatdar, a senior revenue official, and the Land Revenue Department report showed that the land was illegally converted from agricultural to commercial use. Another notice was issued by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority earlier this year, citing “gross illegal construction” in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone regulations.