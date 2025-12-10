Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 06:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Goa police detain nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta over fire that killed 25

Goa police detain nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta over fire that killed 25

The state police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Gupta and another owner Surinder Kumar Khosla

arrest

The Goa police on Tuesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goa police on Tuesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 persons.

The state police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Gupta and another owner Surinder Kumar Khosla. "We have detained Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the nightclub. This is the sixth person to be held in connection with the case," a Goa police spokesperson said.

"Earlier, an LOC was issued against him as a police team had failed to find him at his Delhi residence when it visited it there," he said, adding that Gupta was later found in the national capital and was detained. He will soon be placed under arrest after the completion of formalities to bring him to Goa, the official said.

 

Two more owners of the nightclub - Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra - are on the run and a blue corner notice has been issued against them. The police have so far arrested five persons - nightclub's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli. Twenty-five persons were killed in the fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora in North Goa around midnight on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

No law should be burden on citizens, govt reforms must make life easy: PM

gavel

Karnataka High Court recalls stay on one-day monthly menstrual leave

Supreme Court

Supreme Court questions inclusion of CAA applicants in electoral rolls

From left: Dharmendra (Image: Reuters); Piyush Pandey (Image: X/@gautam_adani); and Zubeen Garg (Image: @AlongImna)

From Dharmendra to Piyush Pandey: Public icons India lost in 2025

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC withdraws stay on menstrual leave after State's plea

Topics : Goa Arrest Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon