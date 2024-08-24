Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Alok Kumar, were present for the training session held in the capital city of Panaji

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant
In a post on X, Sawant wrote, Attended and addressed the concluding session of the cyber crime investigation training for Goa police personnel (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 10:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that every police station in the coastal state shall be able to register cybercrime complaints and act upon them.

The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, made the assertion on Friday during his address at the concluding session of the Cyber Crime Investigation Training for Goa Police Personnel'.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Alok Kumar, were present for the training session held in the capital city of Panaji.

In a post on X, Sawant wrote, Attended and addressed the concluding session of the cyber crime investigation training for Goa police personnel.

The CM expressed confidence that the training would enhance the knowledge and capacity of the Goa police towards cybercrime and spreading awareness.

In the post, he added, Every police station shall be able to register cyber crime complaints and act upon (them).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Carriers moving operations from Dabolim airport a matter of concern: CM

Goa to be permanent venue for annual India Energy Week: CM Sawant

Goa's fiscal parameters improved under CM Pramod Sawant post Covid yrs: CAG

Revenue collection from Manohar airport to commence from Dec: Goa CM

Authority's inspection of Mhadei basin crucial, will uncover truth: Goa CM

Topics :Pramod SawantGoaCybercrime

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story