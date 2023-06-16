Home / India News / Earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati, other parts of Northeast

The earthquake in Bangladesh on Friday morning was of magnitude 4.8. Guwahati in Assam and other parts of the Northeast felt the tremors

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
On Friday, earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati, Assam, as well as other parts of the Northeast. The epicentre of the 4.8-magnitude earthquake was located in Bangladesh, according to the National Center for Seismology. At 10.16 a.m. (IST), the tremors were felt.
The earthquake did not appear to have caused any deaths or property damage. An official announcement confirmed that a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the central part of Assam earlier on June 11.

It stated that there was no immediate report of property damage, injury, or loss of life. According to a report from the National Center for Seismology, the most recent earthquake occurred at 11:35 am with the epicentre in the Sonitpur district on the Brahmaputra river's northern bank. It stated that the earthquake was five kilometres deep.

Earthquake in Guwahati: Past Overview

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported earlier on Tuesday that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck eastern Kashmir around 1:30 p.m. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres and 18 kilometres from Gandoh Bhalessa village in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports. 
Jammu and Kashmir also felt strong tremors. Other parts of north India felt the tremors, including the national capital, Delhi, and the areas around it. "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week", stated a Srinagar resident.

On Twitter, a number of social media users shared the update and shared memes remembering previous similar incidents. Videos were also shared by Twitter users; One of them shows a chandelier shaking as the earthquake hit.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

