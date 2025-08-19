Home / India News / Gordon Ramsay lands in India with 'Street Burger' at Delhi airport

Gordon Ramsay lands in India with 'Street Burger' at Delhi airport

Celebrity chef plans 6 outlets across Indian airports by 2027, with Navi Mumbai next on the cards

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef with Michelin stars
premium
Menu blends global favourites with Indian twists like tandoori paneer and butternut bhaji. The gourmet burgers will be priced Rs 500–1,000
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef with Michelin stars and a global television following, has quietly set foot in India. Last week, he launched his “Street Burger” outlet at the revamped Terminal 1 of Delhi airport. This marks only the fourth airport worldwide — after London Heathrow, Doha, and Hong Kong — where Ramsay has opened an outlet under his own brand.
 
Ramsay’s India entry has been made possible through an exclusive licensing partnership with Travel Food Services (TFS), one of the country’s largest airport food and beverage (F&B) operators. Street Burger, which debuted globally in 2020, will expand to six outlets across major Indian airports by 2027.
 
Delhi is the first stop. The next, TFS marketing head Vikram Verma says, will be Navi Mumbai’s upcoming airport, which is set to begin operations later this year. Unlike Delhi, however, that outlet will carry Ramsay’s “Street Pizza” brand. The long-term aim is to eventually take the brands beyond airports.
 
About the marketing strategy, Verma says, “We are targeting consumers between 25 and 45 who are well travelled and familiar with Ramsay. What we are selling is a gourmet burger in the Rs 500–1,000 range, so we don’t compete with McDonald’s or Burger King.” A meal for two — including fries and smoothies — will cost an average Rs 2,000, according to the company. 
 
The 60-seater Delhi outlet is designed to serve vacation travellers on the go, with meals delivered within five to seven minutes, Verma says. The aim is for every store to break even and generate money. But securing airport space remains a challenge, he acknowledges. Bengaluru’s entire Terminal 1, for instance, is already fully occupied.
 
At the GMR-run Delhi airport, Ramsay’s entry fits into a broader repositioning of T1. The new state-of-the-art terminal has been designed not just as a domestic transit hub but also as a destination for international passengers connecting to Indian cities. That strategy has already attracted wining-and-dining brands such as Hello Mercato, Wanchai, and Irish House.
 
TFS says it is working closely with Ramsay’s global restaurant team to ensure brand consistency across design, menu, and service. Familiar staples such as golden fried chicken and the hell’s kitchen burger will be available, while a conscious localisation effort has also been made. The Indian menu introduces options such as the tandoori paneer burger, butternut bhaji burger, and vegan soya-based bites. Some recipes have been adjusted to suit local preferences and airport regulations.
 
TFS executives say most ingredients are being locally sourced through its supply chain, with only a few iconic imports retained to preserve the brand’s global flavour profile. The question is whether Indian flyers, spoilt for choice at airports, will pay a premium for Ramsay’s gourmet burgers.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

