Government launches investigation into Apple's snooping attempt alert

Apple's security threat alert notifications claiming that "state-sponsored attackers" are trying to hack into iPhone devices of Indian politicians and journalists – especially those critical of the central government – stirred controversy about an alleged snoop gate on Tuesday.

Several Members of Parliament from the opposition, including Shashi Tharoor, Mahua Moitra and Raghav Chadha, took to Twitter sharing screenshots of text messages and emails sent by Apple.

"Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID," read the email. It also added that while it was possible that it could be a false alarm, the users should take the warning seriously.

According to Apple's support page, alert notifications are sent to particular users when they are individually targeted because of who they are or what they do.

However, the company does not provide any information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future. Since the rollout of the feature, such notifications have reportedly been sent to individuals in nearly 150 countries.

With unique security and privacy architecture, as well as ID encryption features to enable remote wipe of user data in the case of device theft or loss, Apple products have been seen by far as the most secure in the market. Launched in 2021, Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers.



"Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent. State-sponsored attacks are highly complex, cost millions of dollars to develop and often have a short shelf life. The vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks," Apple says on its support page.

Nonetheless, the opposition lashed out at the government on the matter, calling it a violation of the fundamental right of the citizens.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a press conference alleged that people in his office, several parties and other opposition leaders had received a warning and it was a part of the government's "distraction politics" on the Adani issue.

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attaching a copy of the alert received on his iPhone. "This constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India to all its citizens. A surveillance state is the antithesis of democracy," Yechury said in the letter.

Government launches investigation

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said the government was very concerned about the issue and it has initiated an investigation to go to the root of the issue. "The notification received by them as per media reports mentions 'state-sponsored attacks' on their devices. However, much of the information by Apple on this issue seems vague and non-specific in nature," he said.

The minister further said Apple should join the investigation by providing accurate facts.

"In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks," Vaishnaw said.

Apple did not respond to email queries sent by Business Standard till the time of going to press.

Concerns over the privacy of data stored in digital form have long been a matter of debate in India. The country's much-awaited data privacy law, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, was enacted by the government in August this year.

The law prescribes penalties of up to Rs 250 crore for each instance of data breach and blocking of entities not complying with the law after two instances of penalties. However, it has not yet been enforced in the absence of rules that will define the exact processes.