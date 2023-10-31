Home / India News / Central Railways commissions BPAC system in Vasind-Asangaon section

Central Railways commissions BPAC system in Vasind-Asangaon section

Earlier, the BPAC system was exclusively deployed up to Vashind railway station within the Kalyan-Igatpuri section

Press Trust of India Thane
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Central Railway has commissioned the block proving by axle counter (BPAC) system in the Vasind-Asangaon section of Mumbai Division, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the Central Railway, the BPAC system plays a pivotal role in maintaining the utmost safety of train operations. Specifically, it meticulously examines the last vehicle of a section, subsequently confirming the section's clearance before granting authorization for another train to enter.

Earlier, the BPAC system was exclusively deployed up to Vashind railway station within the Kalyan-Igatpuri section. However, the Railway Board has sanctioned the extension of BPAC operations from Khadavli to Igatpuri, and the work is in progress and will be completed soon, it stated.

The Mumbai division has a BPAC system installed on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to KALYAN section, CSMT-PANVEL Harbour line, CSMT-Goregaon line, Kalyan-Karjat section and Vasai-Panvel-Roha section.

The BPAC system work is underway at Asangaon-Atgaon, Atgaon-Thansit, TGR3-TGR2, Panvel-Dapoli sections and will soon begin on Thansit-Khardi, Khardi-Umbarmali, Kasara-Umbarmali, Kasara-TGR3, TGR2-TGR1, Dapoli-Jasai sections of the Mumbai division, the release stated.

Also Read

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

One in four people in Asia, Pacific will be above 60 by 2050: UNFPA

PM Modi launches Mera Yuva Bharat platform on Sardar Patel Anniversary

Adani has been given Indian ports, airports by PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Congress launches 'Kalleshwaram ATM' campaign against BRS govt

NE monsoon rainfall over south India in Oct sixth lowest since 1901: IMD

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story