Govt aid to help MP attract highest investments from tourism: Minister

The incentives offered by the Madhya Pradesh government will help the state attract the highest investments from the tourism and hospitality sector in the coming years, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (MP GIS) 2025 here, the Tourism Minister said Madhya Pradesh has the power to meet the aspirations of tourists looking to explore all kinds of experiences from spirituality to mountains, etc.

"We are sitting on the gateway of a bright future in this (tourism) sector. I would appeal to all of you for maximum investments, wherever there is a possibility in Madhya Pradesh as well as in India. Your investment will certainly not disappoint you," he said and urged the tourism industry to invest in the state.

Asserting that India is standing at the cusp of unlimited possibilities, he said, "the kind of incentives offered by Madhya Pradesh will help it attract the maximum investments from India's hospitality, travel and tourism sector in the coming times, higher than any other state in the country".

Besides, he observed that starting from next financial year, the biggest beneficiary of the relief in income tax announced in the Budget is going to be the travel and tourism sector, even ahead of the real estate sector, as middle class families in India whose (annual) income is less than Rs 25 lakh will have higher disposable income.

"Experts agree that the formal contribution of tourism to India's economy from 5.6 per cent at present will rise to 10 per cent by 2027," the minister said.