Special focus on roads, corruption, women, and welfare of poor: Delhi LG

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas, sabka samman' would be the guiding factor for the state government

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar
Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena in his address to the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the first session of the 8th Legislative Assembly said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas, sabka samman' would be the guiding factor for the state government.

Further, he said that the government would pay special focus to areas including corruption, women empowerment, welfare of poor and world class roads.

Speaking at the session, the LG said "PM Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas, sabka samman' will be the guiding factor of my government... My government will stand up to the people's rising needs and expectations. My government will pay special focus on these 10 areas- corruption-free administration, women empowerment, the welfare of the poor, improvement in health services, good education model, world-class roads, clean and pollution-free Delhi, clean Yamuna, clean water, and regularisation of unauthorised colonies."

The Delhi LG said that departments had been instructed to make a 100-day plan and an outline of the development of work needed to be done.

Speaking on the CAG report, he said that the report would expose the administrative failures of the previous government and help work on the same.

"We have instructed the heads of all departments to make a 100-day plan and an outline of development works that need to be done. In the first cabinet meeting of my government, it was decided that the CAG report would be tabled in the assembly and presented before everyone, which would expose the administrative failures of the previous government and help us work on them..." he further stated.

The LG also said that as a part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatments of Rs 5 lakh would be provided by the central and state government to the people.

""In the first cabinet meeting, my government announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as part of which, free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh by the central government, and free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh by the state government will be provided to the people..." he said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the LG said that the blame games played by the previous government had greatly affected the national capital in the last 10 years.

Further, he stated that the principles of cooperative and competitive federalism given by the PM would be followed.

"The blame game played by the previous government in the last 10 years has greatly affected Delhi... My government will work with the centre and other states, according to the principles of competitive and cooperative federalism given by PM Narendra Modi..." he further said.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the session as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, and AAP MLA Gopal Rai amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

