Over 10 mn devotees to take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Mahashivratri

On the last day of the world’s largest religious gathering Maha Kumbh 2025 , more than one crore devotees will be taking the final ‘amrit snan’ on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The state government said that no vehicles will be allowed in the Mela area. However, vehicles with passes will be allowed to park in the dedicated areas for parking.

Additionally, the state government had deployed 40 teams of police on motorbikes on all major roads and highways leading to the Prayagraj. Additional Director General and Inspector General-level officers will be deployed along the seven road routes to Prayagraj.

“Essential services, including the transport of milk, vegetables, medicines, fuel, and emergency vehicles, will not be restricted. Government personnel such as doctors, police officers, and administrative staff will also have free movement,” said an official statement.

Location-wise ghats for pilgrims

The official order also assigned ghats based on the entry points as follows:

Also Read

Arail Ghat for those arriving from Dakshini Jhunsi route and Arail sector

Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat for those arriving from Uttari Jhunsi route

Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat for those entering from Pande Kshetra entrants

500 mn devotees visited Maha Kumbh by 11 Feb

Since the last day of Kumbh falls on Mahashivratri, the state government has allowed devotees to visit all the Shiva temples in the city. To ensure safety and maintain law and order, extra police officers have already been stationed there.

At the start of the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath estimated that over 450 million devotees would attend the Mela. Surprisingly, this number was reached by February 11 only and within three days, it crossed 500 million.

Kumbh Mela is held every four years in three holy cities, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, and every 12 years in Prayagraj. Millions gather, believing a sacred river bath cleanses them of the life-death cycle.