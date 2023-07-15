Home / World News / PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar, Pochampally silk to Prez Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar, Pochampally silk to Prez Macron

The piece is illustrated with peacocks, the national bird of India and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs from Indian culture

Press Trust of India Paris
PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to President Macron

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 12:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a sandalwood replica of musical instrument sitar to French President Emanuel Macron and Pochampally silk ikat in a sandalwood box to his wife Brigitte Macron, officials said on Friday.

This decorative replica gifted to the president carries images of Saraswati, considered the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning, holding the musical instrument sitar and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

The unique replica of the musical instrument is made of pure sandalwood, officials said, adding that the art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practised in southern India for centuries.

The piece is illustrated with peacocks, the national bird of India and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs from Indian culture, they said.

Pochampally silk ikat fabric, which has roots in Pochampally town in Telangana, is a mesmerizing testament to India's rich textile heritage, they said.

Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours, the Pochampally silk ikat saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles, they noted.

Modi gifted a marble inlay work table to his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne.

It is one of the most attractive artworks done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high-quality marble, officials said.

A hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet was the gift of Modi's choice for French National Assembly president Yael Braun-Pivet while he presented sandalwood hand-carved elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, president of the French Senate.

Topics :Narendra ModiEmmanuel MacronIndia-France

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 12:02 AM IST

