Railways achieves 653 mn tonne freight loading by Aug: Railway Board

The freight loading statistics for August 2024 highlighted the remarkable performance of Indian Railways as a total of 126.97 MT of freight was loaded in August alone, contributing to a cumulative total of 653.22 MT for the financial year 2024-25 up to August, the Railway Board said in a press statement. "As the backbone of the nation's freight transportation, Indian Railways has been facilitating the movement of a vast array of goods across the country with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and efficiency," it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "To meet the ambitious target of 3,000 million tonnes (MT) of freight loading by 2030, Indian Railways is expanding its network, upgrading its fleet and enhancing its operational efficiency as part of the National Rail Plan," the Railways Ministry said.

According to the ministry, this marks a significant increase from the 634.68 MT loaded during the same period in the previous financial year and the year 2023-24 saw a total of 1,591 MT of freight loaded, generating a substantial revenue of Rs 1,68,276 crore.

"Among all the commodities transported by Indian Railways, coal stands out as the most significant. As of August 2024, Indian Railways has transported 333.40 MT of coal, surpassing the 266.71 MT transported up to the same month in the previous financial year," it said.

"The total coal loading for the year 2023-24 was 787.58 MT, an increase from 727.98 MT in 2022-23. Indian Railways is not limited to transporting coal and handles a diverse range of commodities essential for the nation's economy," the ministry said.

Elaborating on the commodities handled by its freight service, the ministry stated that the Railways transports around 48 types of coal and coke products, 54 types of minerals and ores, 37 types of food grains, flours & pulses and 23 types of cement and clinker products.

More From This Section

"Additionally, it moves 42 types of chemical manures, 75 types of iron and steel products, 39 types of petroleum products and gasses and 4 types of automobiles products. There are also 2 types of container services, 51 types of sugar, salt, spices, oils & more, 13 types of pig, sponge, wrought iron & related products and 39 types of stone/bamboo chips, granite & more," it said.

"Beyond these, Indian Railways also handles 219 types of other products, showcasing its vast capability in freight transportation," it added.