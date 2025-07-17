Home / India News / Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

In May, the government headhunter PESB found none of the dozen candidates suitable for the role of chairman and managing director of India's biggest power producer NTPC

NTPC
The ACC has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has extended the tenure of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC by one year, an official notification said.

Singh who was due to retire on July 31, will now lead the power giant for till July-end 2026. NTPC is India's largest power producing entity under Ministry of Power.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NTPC (India) Limited on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 01.08.2025 till 31.07.2026, the Department of Personnel & Training said in a notification.

In May, the government headhunter PESB found none of the dozen candidates suitable for the role of chairman and managing director of India's biggest power producer NTPC, as its string of struggle in finding the right candidates for top job at PSUs continued.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) interviewed a dozen candidates -- half of them directors on board of NTPC and other state-owned firms -- but found none suitable for the CMD's post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aircraft glitch forces Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight to declare 'PAN PAN' mid-air

LIVE news updates: 12-hour Odisha bandh today over student's suicide

Nimisha Priya row: Mahdi family presses for execution, rejects 'settlement'

ED raids in UP, Mumbai in conversion racket case linked to Chhangur Baba

Odisha observes bandh over Balasore student's self-immolation case

Topics :NTPCjob vacanciesIndia power productionpower

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story