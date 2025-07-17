Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

The government has extended the tenure of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC by one year, an official notification said.
Singh who was due to retire on July 31, will now lead the power giant for till July-end 2026. NTPC is India's largest power producing entity under Ministry of Power.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NTPC (India) Limited on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 01.08.2025 till 31.07.2026, the Department of Personnel & Training said in a notification.
In May, the government headhunter PESB found none of the dozen candidates suitable for the role of chairman and managing director of India's biggest power producer NTPC, as its string of struggle in finding the right candidates for top job at PSUs continued.
The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) interviewed a dozen candidates -- half of them directors on board of NTPC and other state-owned firms -- but found none suitable for the CMD's post.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app