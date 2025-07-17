Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

The government has extended the tenure of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC by one year, an official notification said.

Singh who was due to retire on July 31, will now lead the power giant for till July-end 2026. NTPC is India's largest power producing entity under Ministry of Power.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NTPC (India) Limited on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 01.08.2025 till 31.07.2026, the Department of Personnel & Training said in a notification.