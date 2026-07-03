Home / India News / Govt orders removal of some Chinese apps linked to e-rickshaws stalling

Govt orders removal of some Chinese apps linked to e-rickshaws stalling

The action from the government came after some videos surfaced showing that some e-rickshaws were being rendered inoperable through a remote shutdown feature linked to the Chinese app BAT-BMS

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw
These videos sparked widespread concerns over the cybersecurity risks posed by such internet-connected vehicle management systems
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 2:45 PM IST
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In a major crackdown, the government has ordered removal of three Chinese apps -- BAT-BMS, Lossigy, Epoch-i-ion -- that were being misused to remotely disable battery-operated vehicles in the country, sources said on Friday.

The action from the government came after some videos surfaced showing that some e-rickshaws were being rendered inoperable through a remote shutdown feature linked to the Chinese smartphone application BAT-BMS.

These videos sparked widespread concerns over the cybersecurity risks posed by such internet-connected vehicle management systems.

Sources said that the government has ordered removal of BAT-BMS, Lossigy, Epoch-i-ion apps being misused in remotely disabling battery-operated vehicles.

Any other such app being misused will also be blocked, government sources warned.

Earlier on Friday, IT Secretary S Krishnan - speaking on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity summit - asserted that app stores must exercise due diligence, and said the government would take up the matter with them to ensure that potentially harmful apps are not made available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :E-rickshawsApp StoreCentrecentral government

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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