Home / India News / Govt must fulfil legitimate aspirations of people of Ladakh: Congress

Govt must fulfil legitimate aspirations of people of Ladakh: Congress

Ramesh also said there was "great uncertainty" caused by China's unilateral abrogation of the status quo on the Line of Actual Control and the "PM's June 19, 2020, clean chit to China"

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
The people of Ladakh have seen their land and employment rights under severe threat, Jairam Ramesh said on X (Photo PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Friday said the distress and anguish of the people of Ladakh must awaken the government's conscience, not just for even more talks but for actually fulfilling their legitimate aspirations in full measure at the very earliest.

The opposition party's assertion comes after protests for statehood turned violent on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and 90 others injured.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said six years ago, the people of Ladakh had great expectations when the Union Territory of Ladakh was created but there has been massive disappointment and disenchantment.

The people of Ladakh have seen their land and employment rights under severe threat, he said on X.

They have also seen the local administration and elected bodies taken over by the LG and the bureaucracy, Ramesh said.

The people have seen only meetings after meetings on their legitimate demands for protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and for an elected legislature, he said.

Ramesh also said there was "great uncertainty" caused by China's unilateral abrogation of the status quo on the Line of Actual Control and the "PM's June 19, 2020, clean chit to China".

Ladakh is of profound cultural, economic, ecological, and strategic importance to India, he asserted.

"The people of Ladakh have, at all times, been proud Indians to their very core. Their distress and anguish must awaken the Government of India's conscience - not just for even more talks but for actually fulfilling their legitimate aspirations in FULL measure at the very earliest," Ramesh said.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Ladakh on Thursday as police and paramilitary troops strictly enforced a curfew in Leh town, a day after protests for statehood turned violent.

At least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence that broke out on Wednesday during the shutdown called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to demand an extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah to join Durga Puja festivities, inaugurate pandals in Kolkata

Low-pressure system to bring rain to Maharashtra; monsoon retreat delayed

Premium

Datanomics: Punjab still at top in stubble burning, MP closing in

Terrorism remains a 'persistent threat' to development, says EAM Jaishankar

Today's highlights: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Topics :LadakhCongressIndian National CongressJairam Ramesh

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story