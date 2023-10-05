Home / India News / 'Govt must rethink strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile states'

'Govt must rethink strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile states'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday voiced concern over the situation in Sikkim and urged the Centre to declare both the Sikkim flash floods and Himachal Pradesh floods as national disasters.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Sikkim who are battling these distressing times. The Union Government must do everything possible to rescue people in safer locations and find the missing persons, whose count is reportedly steadily increasing," Kharge said in a post on X.

He said a lot of damage has been done to the infrastructure, and the Union and the state government must work together in the medium and long term to rebuild this beautiful state.

The Congress party and its workers shall help in all possible ways in this humanitarian crisis, he said.

"The Union Government must recalibrate its strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile Himalayan states and must declare such tragedies, like Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, as natural disasters so that these states get adequate funds to rebuild themselves in a more sustainable manner," the Congress chief said.

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

