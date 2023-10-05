Home / India News / ED searches WB minister house in irregularities in hirings by civic bodies

ED searches WB minister house in irregularities in hirings by civic bodies

Along with a large contingent of central forces, the investigators reached Ghosh's residence in Michaelnagar in North 24 Parganas district around 6.10 am, they said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Simultaneously, the investigators began searches at 12 other places in connection with the case, they added.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began searches at multiple locations, including the residence of West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, on Thursday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments done by the civic bodies in the state, officials said.

Along with a large contingent of central forces, the investigators reached Ghosh's residence in Michaelnagar in North 24 Parganas district around 6.10 am, they said.

Simultaneously, the investigators began searches at 12 other places in connection with the case, they added.

It was not immediately known if Ghosh was at his house when the searches began.

Ghosh, the TMC MLA of Madhyamgram, was earlier an office-bearer of the Madhyamgram Municipality.

The ED has alleged that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the state, between 2014 and 2018, against monetary considerations.

Also Read

Karnataka govt sets panel to probe Covid irregularities during BJP rule

Irregularities in execution of Jal Jeevan Mission: ED seizes cash, gold bar

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Population to double by 2047, civic bodies will have to change: Official

UP CM asks newly elected mayors to make civic bodies 'self reliant'

Madhya Pradesh govt to provide 35% reservation for women in govt jobs

Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted: Official

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Social media platforms considering QR codes, tokens to ascertain user age

14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt

Topics :West BengalEnforcement DirectorateHiring

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story