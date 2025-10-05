Home / India News / Govt proposes portal to streamline certification, access to assistive tech

Govt proposes portal to streamline certification, access to assistive tech

All assistive products will need to conform to standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or another notified authority before being made available for use

fact check, Technology
The draft also provides for a national toll-free helpline for complaints and feedback, with mandatory resolution within 30 days.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has proposed setting up an online Assistive Technology Portal for certification, procurement, tracking, distribution, and grievance monitoring as part of the draft rules to regulate standards and accessibility of assistive devices for persons with disabilities.

The draft Assistive Technology (Standards and Accessibility) Rules, 2025 lay down a comprehensive framework covering classification, certification, procurement, affordability, user safety, and integration of assistive technology into existing health and social welfare schemes.

The rules classify assistive technology into three categories of essential (such as wheelchairs, spectacles, hearing aids), specialised (such as screen readers, prosthetics, cochlear implants), and emerging (such as AI-enabled devices, robotics, brain-computer interface systems).

All assistive products will need to conform to standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or another notified authority before being made available for use.

Certification will be carried out by competent authorities designated by the Centre, with phased implementation depending on device categories. Manufacture, import, storage, and distribution will also have to comply with other applicable laws.

The draft said the government procurement of such devices will be through transparent tendering processes, sourcing only from certified manufacturers.

Essential devices may require prescriptions, customisation, or fitting, and distribution will be linked with public health logistics and medical supply chains to ensure timely availability at district and regional levels, the guidelines said.

For affordability, the Centre and states will frame schemes offering subsidies, reimbursements, and insurance coverage, including repair, replacement, and reimbursement where users bear costs directly.

Special provisions have been made for immediate replacement of essential assistive devices during disasters and emergencies.

The draft also provides for a national toll-free helpline for complaints and feedback, with mandatory resolution within 30 days.

The helpline and awareness campaigns will be accessible in multiple formats, including Indian Sign Language, voice and text-based platforms.

To enhance user safety, a National Assistive Technology Safety Incident Database will be created to record and monitor accidents and malfunctions involving devices, with investigations ordered in cases of injury.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is the nodal body for the draft rules.

It has proposed consultations with BIS experts, the Rehabilitation Council of India, ALIMCO, manufacturers, innovators, and user organisations before finalising the regulations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cough syrup tragedy: Health secy likely to hold meet on drug quality today

Uttarakhand launches statewide crackdown on sale of banned cough syrups

MP bans Coldrif syrup following death of 14 children from kidney failure

Indian student, 27, shot dead in Texas gas station robbery; probe underway

SC to hear Sonam Wangchuk's wife plea challenging his detention on Oct 6

Topics :technology industryTechnology Internet

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story