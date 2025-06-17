'Rule of law demands it': SC backs Thug Life movie release in Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life must be allowed to release in Karnataka, adding that threats from vigilante groups cannot override the rule of law, Bar and Bench reported.

While hearing a PIL filed by a Bangaluru resident, M Mahesh Reddy, the bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan said, “Rule of law demands that any person should be allowed to release a film. It can’t be at the fear that the theatres will be burnt...”

The plea sought directions to allow the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka, where the film has not been released due to threats from some groups. The backlash followed Kamal Haasan’s remark that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. Haasan stars in the film and has also co-produced it.

ALSO READ: 'Thank you for your support': Kamal Haasan to TN people amid language row What does the plea mention? According to the petition filed in the Supreme Court, tensions rose after Victory Cinema in Bengaluru announced plans to screen Thug Life. The president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), TA Narayana Gowda, allegedly warned that theatres would be “set on fire” if any film involving Kamal Haasan was shown in the state, mentioned Bar and Bench. The plea also claimed that the situation worsened on June 1 when members of the KRV allegedly tried to surround Victory Cinema. Following this, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) decided to halt the release of the film.

ALSO READ: Language row: Kamal Haasan refuses apology, holds film's release in K'taka What did the court say? Referring to the controversy caused by Haasan’s remark, the apex court observed, “Just because one has a different opinion, that doesn’t mean the movie should be banned. Rule of law demands that any film that has a CBFC certificate should be released.” “There is something wrong in the system. One person makes a statement and people think it’s a gospel truth. Let there be a debate! Let the enlightened people of Bangalore tell why he’s wrong, what he says is nonsense,” the bench mentioned.

After his film was banned in the state, Haasan moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to prevent any obstruction to the film’s release in the state. However, the court criticised his comments and asked him to apologise. Haasan stands firm, SC reacts Haasan, however, refused to apologise. The producers of the movie also informed the High Court that it would not be released in the state on June 5, its scheduled date of release. On Tuesday, when the state counsel told the Supreme Court that the producers decided not to release the film, the court said, “So what? We can’t allow this to happen. The rule of law demands that any person should be allowed to release a film. It can’t be at the fear that the theatres will be burnt. We are not saying that people should come and watch the film. But the film should be released.”