Govt redesigning 'Prasad' scheme to boost tourism: Gajendra Shekhawat

The government is redesigning the Prasad scheme aimed at encouraging pilgrim tourism in various states of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said 54 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme in the last ten years.

He said the scheme was aligned with the financial cycle and now that the cycle is on the verge of being completed and the ministry is redesigning the scheme.

The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive scheme was launched in 2014-15 to develop and revitalise pilgrim sites across India.