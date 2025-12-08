Home / India News / Govt redesigning 'Prasad' scheme to boost tourism: Gajendra Shekhawat

Govt redesigning 'Prasad' scheme to boost tourism: Gajendra Shekhawat

He said the scheme was aligned with the financial cycle and now that the cycle is on the verge of being completed and the ministry is redesigning the scheme

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat
Union Minister of Tourism & Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The government is redesigning the Prasad scheme aimed at encouraging pilgrim tourism in various states of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said 54 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme in the last ten years.

He said the scheme was aligned with the financial cycle and now that the cycle is on the verge of being completed and the ministry is redesigning the scheme.

The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive scheme was launched in 2014-15 to develop and revitalise pilgrim sites across India.

Based on proposals moved by respective state governments, it has focussed on tourist infrastructure to improve the experience of pilgrims or tourists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking govt assistance amid IndiGo crisis on Dec 10

SC refuses urgent hearing of plea on flight cancellations by IndiGo

Maharashtra approves new scheme to build motorable farm-to-field roads

School holiday today: Cyclone, cold wave, polls force closures in states

Over 517K Waqf properties registered on UMEED portal; 216K approved

Topics :Paliament Winter sessionParliament winter sessiontourism in india

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story