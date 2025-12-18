Govt revived many pre-independence airstrips into airports: Rammohan Naidu

The central government has revived and turned many pre-independence airstrips into operational airports which are being used by the airlines under the Udan scheme, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu also said that the scheme, which aims to democratise aviation by making flying accessible and affordable for all, has already been extended by 10 more years.

"There were 74 operational airports in 2014 which has now been increased to over 160. The government has revived and turned many pre-independence airstrips into operational airports in which airlines are flying planes under the Udan scheme," he said during Question Hour.