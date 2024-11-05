Kerala CM writes to railway minister, cites 'safety violations' in jobs

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav citing "safety violations" and requesting to issue suitable instructions to ensure the safety of the contract staff.

In his letter, the Chief Minister said that the government of Kerala is deeply anguished at the tragic incident that occurred on the river bridge near Shoranur Railway Station, in which four workers including two women, belonging to Tamil Nadu lost their lives.

"They had been engaged in the track cleaning process by the Railway Contractor. As is reported, the fatal accident occurred when the workers were hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express on 2nd November 2024. Understandably, they were working unaware of the approaching train," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said that it was apparent that they had not got any training or imparted with awareness of safe working near railway tracks.

"This tragic incident is the second one after the earlier case of a temporary sanitation worker, who was swept away and drowned while cleaning the Amayizhanjan Canal at Thiruvananthapuram, under Railway track. This happened about a couple of months back. He was also employed by a Railway contractor," the letter read.

Vijayan said these unfortunate incidents reveal that essential safety precautions are not being adhered to by the persons who engage workers on contract.

"I invite your kind immediate attention to the safety violations and request that suitable instructions may be issued to ensure the safety of the Contract staff. Considering the fact that those who lost their lives were engaged in manual labour on a temporary basis, it may kindly be ensured that Railways pay," the letter concludes.