Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt to announce new cooperative policy in next 2-3 months: Coop secretary

Govt to announce new cooperative policy in next 2-3 months: Coop secretary

A 47-member committee, headed by former Union minister Suresh Prabhu, has prepared the draft policy after consultation with stakeholders

Cooperatives
The New National Cooperation Policy aims to realise the vision of 'Sahakar se Samriddhi'. | Representative Photo: Indian Currents
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 8:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The new National Cooperative Policy is almost ready and will be announced in the next 2-3 months, a top cooperation ministry official said on Monday.

"We are in the last stage of finalising the new national cooperative policy. The policy will be announced in the next 2-3 months," Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A 47-member committee, headed by former Union minister Suresh Prabhu, has prepared the draft policy after consultation with stakeholders.

"Now, further discussions are being held to finalise the policy," he added.

The Secretary also informed that around 65,000 functional Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) will be computerised by February next year.

The New National Cooperation Policy aims to realise the vision of 'Sahakar se Samriddhi', promoting the cooperative-based economic development model, strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ICA to hold general assembly in India for first time in 130 years

Gujarat to launch 'Cooperation Among Cooperatives' across all districts

Plan to set up coop bank, milk producers' union in every district: HM Shah

Premium

How Amul navigated the tricky terrains of India's ice cream market

WCopEF aims to create 500 campus cooperatives in universities across India

Topics :cooperative governancecooperative banksSuresh Prabhu

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story