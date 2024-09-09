Govt to announce new cooperative policy in next 2-3 months: Coop secretary

The new National Cooperative Policy is almost ready and will be announced in the next 2-3 months, a top cooperation ministry official said on Monday.

"We are in the last stage of finalising the new national cooperative policy. The policy will be announced in the next 2-3 months," Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

A 47-member committee, headed by former Union minister Suresh Prabhu, has prepared the draft policy after consultation with stakeholders.

"Now, further discussions are being held to finalise the policy," he added.