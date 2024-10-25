President Murmu bats for technology in medical sector for welfare of people

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

She also said medical professionals will play a decisive role in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat' by 2047

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed the need for modern technologies in the medical sector for the welfare of people living in remote areas of the country, citing the impact of such advancements on human lives.

Speaking at the second convocation function of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur in Chhattisgarh, she said medical professionals have immense responsibilities to deliver as their decisions are linked to saving lives.

She also said medical professionals will play a decisive role in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

We have been passing through such an era wherein modern technologies greatly impact the life of humans rapidly. For the welfare of people living in remote areas, such technologies can be used, she said.

AIIMS Raipur has been making efforts in this direction. I have been told that AIIMS Raipur has been working on an Artificial Intelligence-based clinical decision support system through which doctors in remote areas will be provided with assistance in real-time during emergency situations, she said.

Highlighting the development in the medical and healthcare sector in the last 10 years, the President said several steps have been taken to provide universal healthcare in the country.

In the last 10 years, the number of medical colleges, AIIMS and seats for MBBS and PG (post-graduate) have also increased, she added.

Earlier, Murmu arrived in Chhattisgarh on a two-day visit during which she will attend convocation ceremonies of four higher education institutions.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

