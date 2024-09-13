Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to families of 29 who died due to 'ceasework': Mamata

In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, state government announces a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person, she added

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:08 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing 'cease work' of agitating junior doctors.

"It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of lodrawn cease work by junior doctors," Banerjee posted on X.

"In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, state government announces a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person," she added.

The junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since August 9 when the body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was allegedly raped and murdered.


Topics :Mamata BanerjeeBengal doctors strikeWest BengalWomen doctorsCrime against women

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

