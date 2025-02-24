Monday, February 24, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NGT reserves order on Kumbh 2025 sanitation plea, petitioner seeks Rs 10 cr

NGT reserves order on Kumbh 2025 sanitation plea, petitioner seeks Rs 10 cr

A tribunal bench, led by NGT chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has directed the Uttar Pradesh government and other authorities to take immediate action to fix the issue.

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

Prayagraj: Devotees walk along pontoon bridges during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reserved its decision on a petition that raises concerns about poor sanitation at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela. The petition claims that due to a lack of proper toilet facilities, many people are forced to defecate openly along the banks of the Ganga river, according to a report by the news agency ANI.
 
The tribunal bench, led by NGT chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has directed the Uttar Pradesh government and other authorities to take immediate action to fix the issue.
 

Petitioner demanded Rs 10 crore compensation

The petitioner, Nipun Bhushan, has demanded Rs 10 crore in environmental compensation from the Uttar Pradesh government. He argues that the state has failed to control pollution at the event. As evidence, he has submitted videos showing people defecating in the open.
 
 
The petition also cites a water quality test from November 2024, which found high levels of Fecal Coliform bacteria in the river Ganga at Sangam. The recorded level was 3,300 MPN per 100 ml, exceeding the safe limit of 2,500 MPN per 100 ml set by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This contamination can cause diseases such as cholera, hepatitis A, and polio, putting millions of devotees at risk.
 
The petition claims that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed in its constitutional duty to protect the environment. It also states that, despite promises to install bio-toilets, many pilgrims still do not have access to proper sanitation.

Also Read

National green tribunal, NGT

Complete desilting of 24 drains by May 31: NGT to Delhi govt department

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

NGT slams UPPCB for submitting old water sample amid Maha Kumbh mela

tree

Illegal trees cutting in Greater Noida not taken seriously by UP govt: NGT

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT issues notice to Centre on use of invasive fish for mosquito control

groundwater, water

Groundwater extraction in Delhi reduced from 127% to 99% in 2023: CGWA

 

UP police’s action against 140 social media accounts

 
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have filed multiple FIRs (First Information Report) against at least 140 social media accounts for allegedly sharing inappropriate videos of women bathing at Maha Kumbh 2025 and spreading false information
 
“Maha Kumbh police have registered 13 cases against 140 social media accounts for sharing misleading content,” said DIG Vaibhav Krishna to ANI.
 
Reports say that the police’s social media team is closely monitoring online platforms, especially after videos of women pilgrims bathing in the Triveni Sangam were shared. Earlier, UP Director General Of Police Prashant Kumar, said, “Strict action will be taken against those involved in making and spreading such videos online.”
 
[With inputs from ANI]

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Madhya Pradesh among leading states in India's EV revolution: PM Modi at investors summit

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Social security remains a fundamental pillar of social justice: Mandaviya

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

Defence Ministry forms high-level panel to speed up Tejas jet deliveries

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to release 19th instalment of PM-KISAN; Rs 22,000 cr for 9.8 cr farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

PM to deposit over Rs 22,700 cr into farmers' accounts on Monday: Chouhan

Topics : National Green Tribunal Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon