Home / India News / Govt to table bill in RS for inclusion of certain communities in ST list

Govt to table bill in RS for inclusion of certain communities in ST list

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha in the second half of the session

ANI
Photo: ANI | Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Central Government is likely to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha in the second half of the session, on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh. The Order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and union territories.

The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last year, includes the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

Fill vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes expeditiously: SC

Rs 10423 cr sanctioned to Bihar for welfare of SC, OBC, EBC in 5 yrs: Govt

Modi govt goes the extra mile to woo tribal population ahead of polls

Caste Census: Chhattisgarh Guv sitting on Bill that raises quota bar to 76%

'Shocked and horrified' by video of extreme attack on women in Manipur: US

Roads waterlogged, schools shut as Delhi-NCR wakes up to a rainy Wednesday

Kargil Vijay Divas: Rajnath Singh lays wreath in memory of fallen jawans

PM Modi pays tributes to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Omron Healthcare starts construction of manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Topics :Rajya SabhaScheduled Tribes

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story