Omron Healthcare starts construction of manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Kyoto-based Omron Healthcare, one of the world’s largest players in the medical devices space, has started the construction of its first manufacturing unit in India at Origins by Mahindra in Thiruvallur district's Peruvoyal village.

It was in May that the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to come up with a Rs 130 crore investment in the state. The company could start manufacturing all products in its portfolio, including blood pressure monitors, from Tamil Nadu. The state government also expects to attract other companies in the segment to create an entire medical technology ecosystem. The new manufacturing unit is expected to start functioning by March 2025.

The construction will be carried out by SMCC Construction India -- the Indian subsidiary of Japanese major Sumitomo Mitsui Construction. In the month of May, the state had seen investment plans of around Rs 1,300 crore, as Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Japan. MoUs worth Rs 819 crore were signed with 6 companies from Japan during Stalin’s visit.

The companies that signed MoUs include KyoKuto Satrac, Mitsuba, Shimizu Corporation, Kohyei, Sato-Shoji Metal Works, and Tofle. The companies will be investing for their facilities in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Since the DMK government took charge in May 2021, Tamil Nadu has seen total investments to the tune of over Rs 2.7 trillion.