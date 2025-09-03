Home / India News / Govt won't rest till all Naxals surrender, are caught or eliminated: Shah

Govt won't rest till all Naxals surrender, are caught or eliminated: Shah

Shah said the bravery and valour displayed by the jawans during Operation Black Forest will be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of anti-Naxal operations

Amit Shah, Home Minister
The home minister said Naxals have inflicted severe damage on some of the country's least developed regions, disrupting schools, hospitals, and obstructing government welfare schemes (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government will not rest until all Naxals either surrender, are caught, or are eliminated.

Felicitating the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and CoBRA jawans who successfully carried out 'Operation Black Forest' on Karregutta hill in Chhattisgarh, Shah said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to making India Naxal-free.

"The Modi government will not rest until all the Naxalites either surrender, are caught or eliminated," he said.

Shah said the bravery and valour displayed by the jawans during Operation Black Forest will be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of anti-Naxal operations.

Despite the heat, altitude, and threat of IEDs at every step, security forces carried out the operation with high morale and successfully destroyed a major Naxal base camp, he said.

The material dump and supply chain of the Naxals established on Karregutta hill were valorously destroyed by personnel from the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, DRG, and CoBRA, he added.

The home minister said Naxals have inflicted severe damage on some of the country's least developed regions, disrupting schools, hospitals, and obstructing government welfare schemes.

Due to continued anti-Naxal operations, there has been a "new sunrise" in the lives of 6.5 crore people across the region stretching from Pashupatinath to Tirupati, he said.

Shah also said the Modi government is taking all necessary steps to support security personnel who have suffered serious injuries during anti-Naxal operations, ensuring their lives are made easier.

The government is committed to eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026, he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahNaxal encounterNaxal arrestNaxalsCRPF Chhattisgarh

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

