4 dead, 3 missing as dam breach triggers flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Four persons were killed and three others went missing after a portion of a small dam collapsed and triggered a flash flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, officials said on Wednesday.
The breach in the Luti reservoir, located in Dhaneshpur village, occurred late Tuesday night after heavy rainfall in the region, they said.
Water from the reservoir, built in the early 1980s, descended through the breach onto nearby houses and agricultural fields, resulting in a flash flood, the officials said.
"Four persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, died while they were sleeping in their homes. Three persons remain missing and a search operation is underway," a government official said.
District administration and police teams rushed to the spot after being alerted. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
