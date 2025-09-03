4 dead, 3 missing as dam breach triggers flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Four persons were killed and three others went missing after a portion of a small dam collapsed and triggered a flash flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, officials said on Wednesday.

The breach in the Luti reservoir, located in Dhaneshpur village, occurred late Tuesday night after heavy rainfall in the region, they said.

Water from the reservoir, built in the early 1980s, descended through the breach onto nearby houses and agricultural fields, resulting in a flash flood, the officials said.

"Four persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, died while they were sleeping in their homes. Three persons remain missing and a search operation is underway," a government official said.