Evacuations underway as Yamuna river crosses danger mark in New Delhi

The water level of Yamuna River in New Delhi crossed the danger mark on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to sound flood warnings and expedite evacuations along the bank.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (Lohe-ka-Pul) was recorded at 206.83 metres at 8 am on Wednesday, which is expected to rise to 206.90 metres.

While the danger mark for the national capital is 205.33 metres, evacuation starts once the water level crosses 206 metres. As the water level continued to rise, Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic, and authorities started evacuating people living in low-lying areas.

IMD predicts more rain The water level has been rising due to the incessant rains across the northern region, including the Delhi NCR area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rain for the national capital for the rest of the week. September 3: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain

September 4: Thunderstorm with rain

September 5: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain

September 6: Thunderstorm with rain

September 7-8: Generally cloudy sky Apart from the heavy downpour, high volumes of water are being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am, the report said.