Evacuations underway as Yamuna river crosses danger mark in New Delhi

With Yamuna's level touching 206.83m at Old Railway Bridge, authorities closed the bridge and began evacuating residents from low-lying areas as flood warnings were issued

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall
Apart from the heavy downpour, high volumes of water are being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. | (PTI Photo)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
The water level of Yamuna River in New Delhi crossed the danger mark on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to sound flood warnings and expedite evacuations along the bank.
 
According to a report by news agency PTI, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (Lohe-ka-Pul) was recorded at 206.83 metres at 8 am on Wednesday, which is expected to rise to 206.90 metres.
 
While the danger mark for the national capital is 205.33 metres, evacuation starts once the water level crosses 206 metres. As the water level continued to rise, Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic, and authorities started evacuating people living in low-lying areas.

IMD predicts more rain

The water level has been rising due to the incessant rains across the northern region, including the Delhi NCR area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rain for the national capital for the rest of the week.
  • September 3: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain
  • September 4: Thunderstorm with rain
  • September 5: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain
  • September 6: Thunderstorm with rain
  • September 7-8: Generally cloudy sky
Apart from the heavy downpour, high volumes of water are being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am, the report said.

600 residents evacuated

The rising water level poses multiple challenges for families in low-lying areas, including the added danger of snakes bites. As a precautionary measure, most of these residents are being relocated to safer areas.
 
According to The Times of India, over 600 people and 1,400 animals were evacuated on Tuesday, with the evacuation starting Monday night. A PTI report mentioned that people of Yamuna Bazar waded through thigh-deep water to reach safer locations. Whereas Hathi Ghat, situated near ITO, has started to resemble a forest hidden within the city.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

