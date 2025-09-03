Delhi records 1,000 mm of rainfall as heavy monsoon lashes North India

Seasonal rainfall in Delhi crosses 1,000 mm mark
Waterlogging disrupts life across Delhi-NCR
IMD weather update across India
- Red and yellow alerts issued for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, north Punjab, north Haryana, east Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and east Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Heavy rainfall is expected in the next few hours.
- A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is causing ongoing heavy showers in Odisha and is likely to affect the Andamans and south Bengal.
- Western states: Above-normal rainfall expected through the first week of September. Very heavy rainfall forecast over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra till September 5.
- Northeastern states: Isolated heavy rainfall predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until September 7.
- Hilly regions/Jammu: Persistent rains may raise the risk of flash floods and landslides in Jammu. 'Red alerts' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, and Pauri Garhwal; other districts under 'orange alert'.
Schools closed amid safety concerns
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app