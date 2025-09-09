Home / India News / GR on Maratha quota is injustice to OBC community, says NCP's Anil Deshmukh

GR on Maratha quota is injustice to OBC community, says NCP's Anil Deshmukh

The GR was issued after the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation successfully persuaded quota activist Manoj Jarange to withdraw his hunger strike in Mumbai on September 2

Speaking at a press conference, Deshmukh said nobody is against giving reservations to the Marathas, but it should not affect the OBC quota (Photo: PTI)
Senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday claimed that the recent GR issued by the state government on reservations to the Marathas is an injustice to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community.

Speaking at a press conference, Deshmukh said nobody is against giving reservations to the Marathas, but it should not affect the OBC quota.

The OBC community has grown restless after the state social justice and special assistance department issued the GR on implementing the Hyderabad gazette, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. This will enable them to claim quota under the OBC category after certificates are issued.

The GR was issued after the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation successfully persuaded quota activist Manoj Jarange to withdraw his hunger strike in Mumbai on September 2.

"The GR on Maratha reservation is an injustice to the OBC community. Nobody is against giving reservations to Marathas, but while doing so, the OBC quota should not be affected. The new GR, however, seems to impact OBC reservation, and naturally, the community's disappointment is coming to the fore," the NCP (SP) leader said.

Asked about the election for the Leader of Opposition in the state legislature, Deshmukh said the selection process has been underway for one and a half years, and a decision should be made soon.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will make the decision jointly, he said.

