Grant 0.5% interim reservation to transgenders, Karnataka HC tells NLSIU

The court took note of the one per cent reservation provided for transgenders in employment by state government

The court direction was based on a petition filed by Mugil Anbu Vasantha. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 12:47 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court has directed the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) to provide 0.5 per cent interim quota to the transgenders in admissions and fees waiver till the varsity formulates a policy on reservation for such applicants.

The bench headed by Justice Ravi V Hosmani also asked NLSIU to approach the Centre and the state government for appropriate grants to cover the financial aid.

The court took note of the one per cent reservation provided for transgenders in employment by state government to prescribe 0.5 per cent quota for the community.

The court direction was based on a petition filed by Mugil Anbu Vasantha.

Topics :KarnatakaNLSIUTransgendersReservation

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

