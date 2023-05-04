Grapplers threaten to return awards; blame game erupts after scuffle

A blame game erupted between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers on Thursday over the late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar here which also led to a political slugfest and a threat by the grapplers to return their medals and awards including Padma Shri to the government.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, closed the proceedings on a petition by women wrestlers accusing Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, noting FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police against him and that the seven complainants including a minor were provided adequate security.

The court was also told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that statements of five complainants, including the minor, have been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC.

Putting up a brave face after the apex court order, the protesting wrestlers said it was not a setback for them and they will continue their agitation till Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP, was arrested.

As the protests at Jantar Mantar entered the 12th day, the Delhi Police denied allegations by the wrestlers that its personnel were drunk and used force against them on Wednesday night.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal said five police personnel including two women were injured.

The wrestlers, on the other hand, alleged they were beaten up by the police and that a couple of them sustained head injuries.

Backing the stand of the wrestlers, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) accused the Delhi Police of spreading lies. Policing in Delhi is directly under the administrative control of the Centre.

The police intensified its security arrangements at the protest site by deploying extra force, installing CCTV cameras, putting up multiple barricades and keeping a strict vigil at the border points of the national capital to prevent the entry of farmers.

A group of farmers coming to Delhi to express solidarity with the wrestlers was stopped by the city police at the Singhu border, with officials saying 24 of them were detained.

DCP Tayal said sufficient number of women officers were on duty on Wednesday night.

"No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

He also said that on medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out when the wrestlers were bringing in folding beds for sleeping and the on-duty police personnel began enquiring about their action as rules do not permit bringing in such items at the protest site.

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik claimed they were abused and pushed by male police officers, leaving them in tears.

"If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live an ordinary life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian government," Bajrang Punia, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters.

Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang are all winners of Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour. Sakshi (2017) and Bajrang (2019) are also recipients of the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.

The Opposition attacked the BJP and termed the scuffle as "shameful", with the Congress demanding a court-monitored investigation into the entire episode.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Tamil Nadu and Delhi counterparts M K Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal respectively attacked the BJP as they voiced concern over the plight of the women wrestlers.

While the Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Brij Bhushan, BJP leader and union minister Meenakashi Lekhi said the credibility of the wrestlers' protest has been eroded after "discredited" politicians joined the stir.

Rahul Gandhi condemned the alleged manhandling of the female wrestlers.

"Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful," he said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tagged a video of wrestlers breaking down and said it was sad to see the tears of female sportspersons who brought laurels for the country with hard work and dedication.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding Brij Bhushan's arrest as well as his ouster from the WFI post.

"Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters, and I, as a human being, definitely stand by our wrestlers," Banerjee tweeted.

Stalin alleged that contrary to the PM's "false promises" on empowering women, the BJP was "shielding" accused persons.

Lekhi told a press conference that the Centre was dealing with the wrestlers' issue "very sensitively" and pointed out that the matter was in court.

A large number of people from different walks of life including Delhi University students reached Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers.

They raised slogans like "Nari Shakti Zindabad", "Pahalwan Ekta Zindabad", "Jo Humse Takrayega, Chur Chur Hojayega".

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe against Brij Bhushan be monitored by a retired judge of the apex court or high court.

The apex court, however, granted liberty to the wrestlers to approach the Delhi High Court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, observed that the plea filed before it was for registration of an FIR and that purpose has been fulfilled.

"Having due regard to the ambit of the proceeding which were instituted before this court and following the registration of FIR, we close the proceedings at this stage," the bench said while hearing a plea filed by three women wrestlers who had sought registration of an FIR in the matter.

Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, told the bench that pursuant to the apex court's April 28 order the threat perception of the seven wrestlers was assessed.

He said adequate security arrangements have been made for the minor complainant as well as the six other women wrestlers.

"We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue," Sakshi Malik said.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal also met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The AAP, which convened a meeting of its MLAs, councillors, and other office bearers, said it will continue to support the protesting wrestlers.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who was detained last night from Jantar Mantar where he had gone to give cots to the wrestlers following rains in the city, was released by police.