Isro says Subhanshu Shukla's space mission will boost Gaganyaan project

Isro says Subhanshu Shukla's space mission will boost Gaganyaan project

This mission has been a major learning opportunity for us. Isro took up this mission to gather experience that will help us in our Gaganyaan programme, said Isro's Desai

Shubhanshu Shukla

According to Isro, about ₹600 crore were spent on the Axiom mission, including astronauts training and related costs. (Photo:PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's 15-day mission in space will play a crucial role in India's first manned spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Monday. Shukla became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space wher he undertook scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

"This has been an unforgettable experience for him (Subhanshu Shukla). He carried out multiple experiments aboard the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. After experiencing space and microgravity, he conducted several scientific tests. This mission has been a major learning opportunity for us. Isro took up this mission to gather experience that will help us in our Gaganyaan programme," said Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, Isro.

 

He added that the Gaganyaan mission will begin with an unmanned flight later this year.

"As part of our programme, we will launch an unmanned mission this year, followed by two more unmanned flights. After that, an Indian astronaut will be sent into space onboard the Gaganyaan spacecraft. The astronaut will stay in space for two to seven days and return to Earth. The experience gained by Shubanshu Shukla during his time on the ISS will be extremely valuable for the Gaganyaan programme planned over the next two years," he said.

According to Isro, about ₹600 crore were spent on the Axiom mission, including astronauts training and related costs.

"Around ₹600 crore were spent on this mission, covering training for two astronauts and other space journey preparations. The insights gained after 15 days in space will help us enhance the success of the Gaganyaan mission," Desai mentioned.

He also emphasised the importance of the India-US space cooperation and pact signed between Isro and NASA during Prime Minister Modi's US visit.

"With the new information we have gathered, we can plan the Gaganyaan mission more effectively. This mission was done in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. During the Indian Prime Minister's recent visit to the US, an agreement was signed between Isro and NASA allowing one Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS under a US mission," said Desai.

Isro said that although two astronauts were trained, only one went to space while the other served as a backup. "This was a planned mission by Isro. Two Indian astronauts were given comprehensive training in the US over five to six months for space travel. Both completed their full training, but only one was chosen to go to the ISS. The other served as a backup," he further added.

"Subhanshu Shukla was accompanied by another astronaut, Prashant Nair, who was fully prepared to step in if needed. However, there was no requirement for that. Shukla was launched aboard the Dragonfly spacecraft using the Falcon launch vehicle from SpaceX on June 25. It docked with the International Space Station on June 26. Over 15 days, he conducted various scientific experiments, and today the spacecraft was undocked. We are hopeful it will return safely to Earth at 3 PM IST tomorrow," Desai said.

The undocking of AX-4 mission took place at around 4:35 AM IST on Monday with assistance from the ISS. After travelling for over 22 and a half hours, the Dragonfly spacecraft is expected to land on the California coast at 3 PM IST. Following recovery, the astronauts will undergo medical check-ups and rehabilitation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

