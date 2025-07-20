GSI plans to use AI to develop robust landslide forecasting model: DG

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a research programme to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), an official said.

This was stated by GSI Director General Asit Saha at a workshop held here on Friday to commemorate the first anniversary of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC).

"There is ongoing research underway to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)," Saha said.

He also reiterated the institution's long-term vision of operationalising a nationwide Regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) by 2030.

The DG also said that the GSI would soon begin issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.