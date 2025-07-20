GSI plans to use AI to develop robust landslide forecasting model: DG

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a research programme to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), an official said.
This was stated by GSI Director General Asit Saha at a workshop held here on Friday to commemorate the first anniversary of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC).
"There is ongoing research underway to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)," Saha said.
He also reiterated the institution's long-term vision of operationalising a nationwide Regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) by 2030.
The DG also said that the GSI would soon begin issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.
Saha commended the NLFC team for expanding its landslide early warning coverage from 16 districts across six states at its inception to 21 districts across eight states in 2025.
He also highlighted NLFC's pioneering efforts in integrating global best practices into forecasting systems and the successful upgrades of the NLFC dashboard, Bhusanket portal, and Bhooskhalan App, enhancing real-time monitoring and public access to critical landslide forecasts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app