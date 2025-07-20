Home / India News / GSI plans to use AI to develop robust landslide forecasting model: DG

GSI plans to use AI to develop robust landslide forecasting model: DG

The DG also said that the GSI would soon begin issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a research programme to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a research programme to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), an official said.

This was stated by GSI Director General Asit Saha at a workshop held here on Friday to commemorate the first anniversary of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC).

"There is ongoing research underway to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)," Saha said.

He also reiterated the institution's long-term vision of operationalising a nationwide Regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) by 2030.

The DG also said that the GSI would soon begin issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.

Saha commended the NLFC team for expanding its landslide early warning coverage from 16 districts across six states at its inception to 21 districts across eight states in 2025.

He also highlighted NLFC's pioneering efforts in integrating global best practices into forecasting systems and the successful upgrades of the NLFC dashboard, Bhusanket portal, and Bhooskhalan App, enhancing real-time monitoring and public access to critical landslide forecasts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :landslideusing technology for landslidesGSI report

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

