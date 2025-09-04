Home / India News / GST revamp: Which goods and services will now fall under 40% 'sin' tax

GST revamp: Which goods and services will now fall under 40% 'sin' tax

Tobacco and related products will continue under the existing cess regime until the Centre clears Covid-era compensation loans to states

cigarette, ITC
Sin goods are typically high-end or unhealthy products taxed heavily to generate revenue and curb consumption (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Wednesday fixed a special 40 per cent levy on so-called ‘sin goods’ such as pan masala, tobacco, aerated drinks and luxury vehicles, while moving the rest of the system to a simplified two-rate structure.
 
Under the new system, the GST will do away with multiple slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent, moving instead to a two-slab framework — a merit rate of 5 per cent and a standard rate of 18 per cent.
 
Special rate of 40% on pan masala, tobacco and beverages 
Sin goods are typically high-end or unhealthy products taxed heavily to generate revenue and curb consumption. A special 40 per cent levy has been fixed for sin goods such as:
 
-Motorcycles above 350cc
 
-Cars with engine capacity above 1200cc or length over 4000 mm
 
-Private jets, aircraft
 
-Aerated water
 
-Other non-alcoholic beverages
 
-Fruit-based carbonated drinks and fruit juice drinks
 
-Caffeinated beverages
 
-Pan masala
 
-Tobacco related products such as cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, cigarettes
 
-Other manufactured tobacco products (including homogenised/reconstituted, extracts, essences)
 
-Tobacco/nicotine products for inhalation without combustion
 
-Unmanufactured tobacco 
Besides this, admission to casinos, race clubs and sporting events like the Indian Premier League, yachts, as well as betting, gambling, horse racing, lottery and online money gaming will attract the 40% sin tax. The use of rental or leasing services will also be charged under the special rate.  ALSO READ: GST Council clears 2-slab system: Full list of items under 5% and nil rates 
 
Cess on tobacco products to continue
 
The changes in GST rates of all goods except pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products, unmanufactured tobacco, and bidi will be applicable from September 22, the first day of Navratri. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these items will remain under the current structure with an additional cess until the government repays the borrowing undertaken during the Covid-19 pandemic to compensate states for revenue shortfall.
 
While the minister did not mention an exact timeline, she indicated the repayment would be completed “well within this calendar year”. The GST Council has authorised her to stop cess collection once the loan is repaid.
 
States raise revenue concerns
 
Several states, particularly those governed by opposition parties, warned that the abolition of the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs could substantially reduce their revenues. They urged that any rationalisation must be accompanied by a clear mechanism to compensate states.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

Human dignity is the soul of the Constitution, says CJI BR Gavai

Punjab govt releases fund of ₹71 crore for 12 flood-hit districts

PM Modi pitches India as next global destination for semiconductors

Topics :GST RevampGSTGST2.0BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story