Punjab govt releases fund of ₹71 crore for 12 flood-hit districts

The fund is now supplemented by a sum of Rs 35.50 crore for 12 districts that have borne the maximum brunt of the floods, Mundian said in a statement

Floods
Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Anurag Verma, said the latest funding is meant for, among others, Amritsar, Bathinda, Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdaspur.
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Punjab Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Wednesday said the state government has released a fund of Rs 71 crore to deal with the current floods.

A sum of Rs 35.50 crore was released earlier to all districts. 

The fund is now supplemented by a sum of Rs 35.50 crore for 12 districts that have borne the maximum brunt of the floods, Mundian said in a statement. 

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Anurag Verma, said the latest funding is meant for, among others, Amritsar, Bathinda, Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdaspur. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

