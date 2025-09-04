Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Disruptions across Delhi-NCR
Airlines issue passenger advisory
IMD weather update across India
- Haryana and Chandigarh: Isolated heavy rainfall forecast for September 4.
- Odisha, Andamans Islands and South Bengal: Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal is causing heavy showers, expected to persist.
- Western states: Above-normal rainfall likely through the first week of September. Very heavy rainfall forecast over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra till September 5.
- Northeastern states: Isolated heavy rainfall predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 7.
- Northern states: Heavy rain activity in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Western Himalayan region expected to decrease from Thursday, but likely to pick up again after September 7.
- Jammu and Himachal regions: Rain havoc continues. In Himachal Pradesh’s Sundernagar (Mandi), the death toll from a landslide rose to seven on Wednesday. In Jammu and Kashmir, torrential downpour triggered landslides, flash floods and landslides at several places. Local authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges till September 7 as a precaution.
