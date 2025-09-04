Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

According to IMD’s nowcast warnings, parts of Delhi, along with Noida and Ghaziabad, are likely to witness light rain and thunderstorms. Gurugram, meanwhile, is expected to see moderate rain today.

The weather forecast for the capital predicts thunderstorms with rain. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 24-degree-Celsius, while the maximum is expected around 33-degree-Celsius. At 9 am on Thursday, the air quality was recorded as ‘satisfactory’, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 54, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Disruptions across Delhi-NCR

The heavy rainfall has caused major disruptions in Delhi and nearby areas, including Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. Long traffic jams, waterlogged roads and incidents of multiple wall collapse have been reported. Recently, Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium was flooded after a wall gave way due to rising Yamuna river water levels.

The Yamuna River continues to swell after crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres early Tuesday morning, leading to the displacement of over 10,000 people across 28 locations in Delhi. By Tuesday evening, the river had risen more than a metre above the danger level, surpassing the evacuation mark. ALSO READ: Delhi traffic diverted on outer ring road due to rising Yamuna water level According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna is expected to reach 206.9 metres by 7 am on Wednesday and continue rising thereafter. Officials warned it could go beyond 207 metres — a level breached only four times in the last 63 years — signalling the risk of a worsening situation.