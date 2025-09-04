Home / India News / 'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his London visit, signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively.

CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce.

Sharing an X post, he called it "six strategic wins" for the state.

He wrote, "Six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu in London today, powering growth, innovation and future readiness. Our agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID will boost our renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from Western Tamil Nadu."

He added that partnerships with the University of Exeter and French design school Ecole Intuit Lab will empower the youth, while Lloyd's List will boost the state in the shipping and maritime sector.

"We also facilitated partnerships with the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab that will empower our youth with niche capabilities. And, Lloyd's List Intelligence will undoubtedly boost our initiatives in the shipping and maritime sector," he wrote on X.

"The icing on the cake was the engagement with Rolls-Royce. We hope to complement its pioneering presence in the aerospace and defence sectors with our heft in manufacturing," the X post read.

According to a statement by Tamil Nadu government's nodal agency 'Guidance', Rolls-Royce has confirmed expansion plans for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO), research and development (R & D) and expansion of International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) in Hosur.

Lloyd's List will expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai with 200 new jobs, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's critical role in maritime analytics and the Blue Economy.

Wilson Power will invest Rs 300 crore in a transformer unit for renewables, creating 543 jobs, while Britannia RFID will invest Rs 520 crore in Tiruppur and Namakkal for RFID manufacturing, enabling supply chain traceability and 550 jobs, the statement said.

Ecole Intuit Lab and Sakthi Excellence Academy will establish a design institution in Coimbatore, and the University of Exeter will foster research, faculty exchange, and knowledge partnerships.

Earlier on Tuesday, MK Stalin, during his visit to Germany, described Tamil Nadu and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's economic powerhouse, as two regions united by a shared vision for the future.

Stalin announced that 26 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,020 crore were signed, which will aim to create over 15,000 new jobs in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Human dignity is the soul of the Constitution, says CJI BR Gavai

Punjab govt releases fund of ₹71 crore for 12 flood-hit districts

PM Modi pitches India as next global destination for semiconductors

ED arrests COO of Capital Protection Force in ₹792 cr fraud case

Online betting sites operated by K'taka Cong MLA gathered ₹2,000 cr: ED

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduStalin

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story