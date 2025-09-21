Home / India News / GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta further said that the Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that the benefits of reduced tax slabs reach consumers

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Gupta, who is set to participate in the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar on Monday afternoon, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to simplify the tax system and make it citizen-friendly has ushered in Diwali early
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the GST reforms will strengthen national economy and provide relief from inflation.

Gupta, who is set to participate in the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar on Monday afternoon, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to simplify the tax system and make it citizen-friendly has ushered in Diwali early for the capital's traders.

"It feels as if Diwali has come early this year for the people of Delhi. A festive spirit is already visible across the city's shopping areas," she said, adding that the simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure will also provide relief from inflation and give a new direction to development.

Highlighting that now essential items, including medicines, and key services will be available at lower rates, Gupta said the new GST structure will provide significant relief to common citizens and middle-class families.

She stated that Delhi, being a major consumer and commercial hub, will directly benefit. Small traders, wholesale markets, and the start-up ecosystem will experience tangible advantages. With reduced prices, consumption will rise and local markets will be strengthened, she noted.

Gupta further said that the Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that the benefits of reduced tax slabs reach consumers. Market monitoring and awareness campaigns will be conducted to ensure effective implementation.

She also said the Prime Minister's call to accelerate the 'Self-Reliant India' and 'Swadeshi' campaigns is highly inspirational. She emphasised that the Delhi government fully supports this vision and is taking concrete measures to achieve the objectives.

The CM said special focus is being given to green manufacturing, the IT sector, and small-scale industries, along with the modernisation of infrastructure, reliable utilities and transparent administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GSTGST RevampDelhiRekha Gupta

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

