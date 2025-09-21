GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the GST reforms will strengthen national economy and provide relief from inflation.

Gupta, who is set to participate in the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar on Monday afternoon, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to simplify the tax system and make it citizen-friendly has ushered in Diwali early for the capital's traders.

"It feels as if Diwali has come early this year for the people of Delhi. A festive spirit is already visible across the city's shopping areas," she said, adding that the simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure will also provide relief from inflation and give a new direction to development.

Highlighting that now essential items, including medicines, and key services will be available at lower rates, Gupta said the new GST structure will provide significant relief to common citizens and middle-class families. She stated that Delhi, being a major consumer and commercial hub, will directly benefit. Small traders, wholesale markets, and the start-up ecosystem will experience tangible advantages. With reduced prices, consumption will rise and local markets will be strengthened, she noted. Gupta further said that the Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that the benefits of reduced tax slabs reach consumers. Market monitoring and awareness campaigns will be conducted to ensure effective implementation.