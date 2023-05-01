Guj Cong launches 'Jan Manch' to provide platform to voice grievances

The Gujarat Congress launched its platform "Jan Manch" on the state's Foundation Day on Monday to allow people to voice their grievances and issues, claiming that the ruling BJP does not have time for the common man.

In the next one year, party leaders will visit each taluka in Gujarat to understand issues faced by people, a party release stated



The initiative began with senior party leaders attending two "Jan Manch" gatherings in Vadgam and Palanpur towns of Banaskantha district on Monday.

Addressing a gathering at Vadgam, Gujarat Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda said the party will play the role of a "constructive opposition" to help people resolve issues, as the BJP and its government was busy celebrating festivals.

"After getting a huge majority in the Assembly elections, the BJP government neither has the time nor willingness to listen to the common man's plight. This corrupt government only works for influential people and ignores the taxpayer," Chavda claimed in his address.

"Jan Manch" will give affected people a platform to voice their concerns, and the party will fight till the Assembly to get a solution for those issues, he said.

Youth, farmers, taxpayers, women, labourers, etc., can use "Jan Manch" to share their problems and the party will try to bring about a solution, Chavda said.

Some of the major issues listed by the senior MLA include corruption in government offices, farmers not getting compensation for crop losses, deteriorating law and order, eve teasing, traffic issues, unemployment, shortage of doctors and medicines at health centres, high cost of pesticides and fertilisers, malnutrition among children and paper leaks among others.

At the first two "Jan Manch" gatherings, citizens, including farmers, shopkeepers, and women, shared the issues they face, the party release said.

State Congress president Jagdish Thakor said "Jan Manch" will become a people's movement and the party is committed to give justice to the affected people by raising their issues from till Assembly.