Gujarat announces ₹947 crore relief package for farmers hit by heavy rains

The Gujarat government has announced Rs 947 crore relief package for farmers in five districts for crop damage due to heavy rains in August and September.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani on Monday said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who held meetings even on Diwali to ensure the special package is finalised for farmers.

Assistance of Rs 563 crore will be provided as per provisions of SDRF, while Rs 384 crore has been added from the state budget, totalling Rs 947 crore, he said.

The assistance will be paid to affected farmers from 800 villages in 18 talukas of Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan and Vav-Tharad districts, a government release said.