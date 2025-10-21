Gujarat announces ₹947 crore relief package for farmers hit by heavy rains

The Gujarat government has announced Rs 947 crore relief package for farmers in five districts for crop damage due to heavy rains in August and September.
Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani on Monday said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who held meetings even on Diwali to ensure the special package is finalised for farmers.
Assistance of Rs 563 crore will be provided as per provisions of SDRF, while Rs 384 crore has been added from the state budget, totalling Rs 947 crore, he said.
The assistance will be paid to affected farmers from 800 villages in 18 talukas of Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan and Vav-Tharad districts, a government release said.
"Financial assistance will be given as per norms fixed by the state government for crop damage assistance, which are different for irrigated and non-irrigated land per hectares. The financial assistance norms are also different for normal and horticultural crops," it added.
Vaghani said due to special geographical conditions in low-lying areas of Vav-Tharad and Patan districts, heavy rains cause frequent flooding of cultivable land for a long time.
The state government has decided to implement special flood mitigation measures for a permanent solution to this problem, he said.
"For the first time, a provision of Rs 2,500 crore will be made separately to solve the problems of the affected farmers of this area. If more is needed, a provision of Rs 5,000 crore or more will also be made," Vaghani said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app