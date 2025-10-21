Home / India News / Indian MBBS student suffers brain stroke in Russia, airlifted to Jaipur

Indian MBBS student suffers brain stroke in Russia, airlifted to Jaipur

Rahul Ghosalya, a resident of Jaipur's Shahpura and a medical student in Astana since 2021, suffered a brain stroke on October 8 and had been on ventilator support in a hospital there

flights, planes
He was brought to Jaipur in an air ambulance and taken to the SMS Hospital under the supervision of medical and district administration teams
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 22-year-old MBBS student from Rajasthan, who was battling for life in Kazakhstan after suffering a brain stroke, was airlifted to Jaipur on Monday evening.

Rahul Ghosalya, a resident of Jaipur's Shahpura and a medical student in Astana since 2021, suffered a brain stroke on October 8 and had been on ventilator support in a hospital there.

He was brought to Jaipur in an air ambulance and taken to the SMS Hospital under the supervision of medical and district administration teams. He has been admitted to the Medical ICU, officials said.

A team of doctors led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari has started his treatment. The hospital has formed a four-member panel for his care.

A special critical care ambulance and medical team from SMS Hospital were deployed for the transfer.

Rahul's parents had earlier appealed to the central and state governments through social media to help bring him back to India for advanced treatment. Several social organisations had joined the family's efforts to facilitate his evacuation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi fire services handle 269 calls on Diwali night, no major mishap

Delhi wakes up to toxic skies after Diwali, 36 of 38 zones in red

North Eastern Railway notifies 145 special puja trains for Chhath festival

Premium

Datanomics: Rise in sexual violence against Dalit women raises alarm

Veteran actor Asrani passes away at the age of 84 after prolonged illness

Topics :Jaipurrajasthanhospitals

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story