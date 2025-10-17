Home / India News / Gujarat CM inducts 19 ministers, Harsh Sanghavi takes oath as Deputy CM

Gujarat CM inducts 19 ministers, Harsh Sanghavi takes oath as Deputy CM

Sanghavi, who represents the Munjara assembly constituency in Surat city, took oath as the deputy CM. Till now, he held the post of Minister of State for Home

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addresses a gathering during 'National Conference on Land Administration & Disaster Management', in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday reshuffled his cabinet by inducting 19 MLAs as ministers, taking the total strength of his council of ministers, including himself, to 26, and elevated junior home minister Harsh Sanghavi to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers as well as those who were elevated to the cabinet rank and given MoS independent charge from ministers of state.

Sanghavi, who represents the Munjara assembly constituency in Surat city, took oath as the deputy CM. Till now, he held the post of Minister of State for Home.

Sanghavi and five other MLAs who were part of the previous Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet, continue to be in the council of ministers. Though all 16 ministers had resigned on Thursday, the resignations of these six ministers were not accepted by the CM.

While three of these six - Kanubhai Patel, Rushikesh Patel and Kunvarji Bavalia- were earlier cabinet ministers, Sanghavi, Praful Pansheriya and Purshottam Solanki were MoS.

Of them, only Sanghavi who has been elevated to the post of deputy CM, and Pansheriya, given MoS with independent charge, took fresh oaths on Friday. Some of the 19 MLAs included in the council of ministers are Jitu Vaghani, Arjun Modhwadia and Manisha Vakil. A surprise entry was Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, as a minister of state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Post to launch 24, 48-hour guaranteed mail, parcel delivery timelines

Await Presidential Reference before challenging Guv's referral: SC to TN

Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused band members remanded to judical custody

208 Naxals surrender in Dandakaranya; North Bastar now free from red terror

Diwali rush: IRCTC website crashes before Tatkal bookings, users frustrated

Topics :GujaratGujarat AssemblyCabinet Expansion

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story